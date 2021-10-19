RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,335,000. Alphabet accounts for 3.8% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after buying an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,059 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,649,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,865.00 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,508.48 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,799.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,551.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Argus upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

