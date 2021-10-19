RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 142,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,000. Pfizer comprises about 2.3% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $73,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Shares of PFE opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.66. The company has a market capitalization of $232.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

