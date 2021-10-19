RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,000. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF accounts for 2.0% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.98% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period.

Shares of PTH stock opened at $155.35 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $134.84 and a twelve month high of $193.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.73.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

