RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 130,359 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,359 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $6,921,000. Southwest Airlines makes up approximately 2.8% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,164 shares of the airline’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.03.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $37.48 and a one year high of $64.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.