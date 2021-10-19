RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned 2.02% of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter.

IHY stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54.

