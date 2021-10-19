RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $1.31 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.5% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 29.2% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42,424 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KGI Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total value of $1,547,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 325,805 shares of company stock worth $84,826,158 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $282.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.10 and a one year high of $289.24. The company has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of -343.79 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.61 and a 200-day moving average of $238.75.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

