RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $1.52 Million in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 123.4% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $106,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.94.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.