RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NGG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 197,329.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after buying an additional 323,621 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 44.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 590,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,763,000 after purchasing an additional 180,394 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 330.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 13.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,791,000 after purchasing an additional 101,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter valued at $4,185,000. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

National Grid stock opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

