RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $5.36 Million Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,000. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for approximately 2.2% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAH opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAH. Cowen upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

