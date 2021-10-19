RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after acquiring an additional 59,242 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 299.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 110,803 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 22,547 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $118.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.41 and its 200 day moving average is $115.33. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.44 and a fifty-two week high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

