RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,066 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,000. NVIDIA comprises 3.3% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $75,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 80.8% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $222.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.62. The firm has a market cap of $555.69 billion, a PE ratio of 79.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $230.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.22.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,344,500. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

