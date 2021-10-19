RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. Amazon.com comprises about 3.5% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 29.0% in the second quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.1% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,706 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,189,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,155.72.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,435.00 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,353.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,379.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.