RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,000. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up about 2.2% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $67.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.00.

