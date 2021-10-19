RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,310.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 103,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $87.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.50 and its 200 day moving average is $85.47. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $68.15 and a 12 month high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

