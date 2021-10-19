RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 66,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after buying an additional 4,981,837 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,196,000 after buying an additional 60,412 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,561,000 after acquiring an additional 460,046 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,262,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average is $50.72.

