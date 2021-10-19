RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,000. Packaging Co. of America comprises 1.3% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 35.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. UBS Group boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.91.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PKG opened at $134.12 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.87 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.85 and a 200-day moving average of $142.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.