RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 50,061 SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

