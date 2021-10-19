RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 54,557 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,557 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,000. Starbucks makes up 2.5% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 361.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,108 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $118,319,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $81,394,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after acquiring an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

Starbucks stock opened at $113.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day moving average of $114.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

