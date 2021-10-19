RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 59,198 iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,000. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF makes up 1.8% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.12% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $284,000.
NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $79.30 on Tuesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.47.
