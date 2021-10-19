RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $2.45 Million Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.36% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 446,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,363,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 128,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after buying an additional 23,457 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,360,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 689.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 66,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $61.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.27.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

