RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $2.98 Million Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000. Teladoc Health comprises approximately 1.2% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,663,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,045,398,000 after purchasing an additional 353,835 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,399,704,000 after purchasing an additional 478,165 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,015,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $946,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,967 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,864 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $136.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.72 and a 200-day moving average of $151.78. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.67 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 0.24.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.92.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

