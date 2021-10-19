RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $5.09 Million Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,088,000. Southern Copper makes up approximately 2.1% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Southern Copper by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

SCCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Southern Copper stock opened at $65.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 177.34%.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.