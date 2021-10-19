RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $97,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth $131,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.17. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $50.04 and a one year high of $50.52.

