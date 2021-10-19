RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000. W. P. Carey accounts for about 1.1% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.1% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 83,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,597 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 395,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,518,000 after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 32.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,131,000 after acquiring an additional 225,327 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

WPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

NYSE:WPC opened at $76.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $82.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.20.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.82%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.