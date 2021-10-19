RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RPT opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. RPT Realty’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $5,135,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

