RSM US Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,199 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,077,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,107,000 after purchasing an additional 147,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575,097 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,605,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,069,000 after acquiring an additional 131,656 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,791 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,198,000 after acquiring an additional 345,860 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average is $57.74.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

