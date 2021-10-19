RSM US Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 575,755 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 575,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,624,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RSM US Wealth Management LLC owned 0.84% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $59.33 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.22.

