RSM US Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RSM US Wealth Management LLC owned 0.78% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $127,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

VBK stock opened at $288.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.60 and a 1 year high of $304.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.54 and a 200 day moving average of $283.13.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

