RSM US Wealth Management LLC Buys 580 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,865.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,508.48 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,799.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,551.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

