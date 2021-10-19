RSM US Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ opened at $160.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $422.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

