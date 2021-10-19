RSM US Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after buying an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after buying an additional 1,116,967 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,957,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after buying an additional 624,534 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 566,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upped their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.16.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $242.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $180.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.48. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

