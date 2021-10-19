RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $13.78 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,875.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,172 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $450.74 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $323.72 and a twelve month high of $456.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $445.02 and its 200-day moving average is $431.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

