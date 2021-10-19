RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $143.66 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 7.8% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RSM US Wealth Management LLC owned 0.58% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $143,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $176.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $112.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

