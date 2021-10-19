RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 574,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,389,000 after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 318.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 36,080 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 87,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after buying an additional 28,636 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $167.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $501.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $95.24 and a 12 month high of $171.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

