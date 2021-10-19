RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $27.36 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. RSM US Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $27,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 33,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $693,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 56.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,556,000 after purchasing an additional 26,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 60,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $227.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $155.15 and a 52 week high of $229.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.14.

