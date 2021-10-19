RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $34.38 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 871,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,803 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.9% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RSM US Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $34,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

