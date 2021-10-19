RSM US Wealth Management LLC Invests $31.82 Million in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 710,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,820,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RSM US Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $46.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94.

