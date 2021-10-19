RSM US Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $106.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

