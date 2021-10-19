RSM US Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,546 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. RSM US Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $16,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,936 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,055,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,560,000 after acquiring an additional 125,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,551,000 after acquiring an additional 214,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 90.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,441,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,370,000 after acquiring an additional 261,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average of $75.50.

