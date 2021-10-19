RSM US Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,544,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,154 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.5% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RSM US Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $83,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 45,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

