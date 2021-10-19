RSM US Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.4% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $26,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $194.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.26.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

