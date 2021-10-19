RSM US Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,580 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,059 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $188,132,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,659 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,921 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,275,000 after acquiring an additional 794,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

