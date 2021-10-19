RSM US Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,859 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,859 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.3% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RSM US Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $97,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,489,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,852,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $287.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.29. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.63 and a one year high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

