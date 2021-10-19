RSM US Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,907 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,907 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. RSM US Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $20,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,215,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,258,000 after buying an additional 175,499 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,898,000 after purchasing an additional 210,305 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,203,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after buying an additional 79,300 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,581,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,031,000 after buying an additional 48,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,374,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,933,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.97. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.48 and a 1-year high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.