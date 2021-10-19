Running Oak Capital LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Running Oak Capital LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 48,718 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 54,653 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $333,484,000. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.84. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

