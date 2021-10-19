Running Oak Capital LLC Has $5.84 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Running Oak Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 3.2% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $220.63 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.21.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

