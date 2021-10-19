Running Oak Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Running Oak Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the period. Columbia Sportswear comprises about 3.0% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Columbia Sportswear worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $95.97 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.27.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.17.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

