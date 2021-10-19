Rupee Hits Market Cap of $84,896.27 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Rupee has a total market cap of $84,896.27 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00040600 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000377 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

