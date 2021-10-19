Ryan Benton Purchases 244,209 Shares of Revasum, Inc. (ASX:RVS) Stock

Revasum, Inc. (ASX:RVS) insider Ryan Benton bought 244,209 shares of Revasum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.74 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$179,493.62 ($128,209.73).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79.

Get Revasum alerts:

Revasum Company Profile

Revasum, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of semiconductor processing equipment in Asia, North America, and Europe. The company offers grinding, polishing, and chemical mechanical planarization equipment to manufacture microchips, sensors, LEDs, and RF and power devices, which are used in IoT devices, cellphones, wearables, automotive, and 5G and industrial applications.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Revasum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revasum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.