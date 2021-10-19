Ryan Benton Purchases 244,209 Shares of Revasum, Inc. (ASX:RVS) Stock

Revasum, Inc. (ASX:RVS) insider Ryan Benton bought 244,209 shares of Revasum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.74 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$179,493.62 ($128,209.73).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79.
Revasum Company Profile
Further Reading: Put Option
Receive News & Ratings for Revasum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revasum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.