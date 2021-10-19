Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,049,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,427 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.91% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $82,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 21.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 107.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at $5,163,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RHP opened at $86.09 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $90.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.07.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The company had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

RHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

